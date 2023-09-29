Rodger Bliese, 94

Rodger William Bliese, 94, of Austin, Minnesota completed his earthly journey on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at The Cedars of Austin.

Rodger was born September 30, 1928, in St. Paul, Minnesota to John and Viola (Hanson) Bliese.

The family lived in Austin and Rodger attended Whittier and Webster Grade Schools. He graduated from Austin High School in 1946 where he was a National Honor Society student.

He attended Austin Junior College and graduated Phi Beta Kappa. In 1948, he began working nights at the Hormel office and then moved to the Industrial Engineering Department and later moved to the Mechanical Engineering office.

In 1951, he was drafted into the Army Chemical Corps where he served two years in the USA, reaching the position of Sergeant. After his service, Rodger returned to Austin and Hormel and worked in the Industrial Engineering Department in charge of Ergonomics and the development of picnic deboning equipment. During his career, he traveled to all the Hormel plants to study various jobs in the ergonomics area relating to injuries and production. Rodger worked for the Hormel Company for 47 years and earned four patents during his working years.

Following years of friendship in St. John’s Lutheran Church and Walther League, Rodger and Mary Ann Holte were married on May 8, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. To this union, three children were born, Cynthia, Bradley, and Mark.

Rodger enjoyed golf, dancing, singing in the Austin Male Chorus, horseback riding and attending church and its many activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Mary Ann.

Rodger is survived by his children: Cynthia (Kevin) Johnson, Bradley (Angela) Bliese and Mark (Taylor) Bliese; grandchildren: Matthew and Amy Ann Johnson, Brock Bliese, Claire and Charlotte Bliese and five great grandchildren: Ezrya, Nelainy, Aislee, Brantley and Rydor.

His wit, bright eyes, signature wave and cheery, musical whistling will be missed by his family and many friends.

Rodger chose to be a body donor in the Mayo Clinic Body Donation Program.

Memorials may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church radio broadcast, the Mayo Clinic Body Donation Program or the donor’s choice.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is assisting with arrangements.