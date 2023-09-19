Riverland hosts meetings for March ‘Toronto Trek’ study trip Published 6:06 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Riverland Community College will host a travel study trip to Toronto, Canada that focuses on music, art, theater and history as part of a World and Cultural Studies course offered through Riverland.

The Toronto Trek travel is planned for March 8-13, 2024, as a travel study option for Riverland students and is open to the public.

Trip highlights will include visits to the CN Tower, Royal Ontario Museum, Casa Loma, Niagara Falls, High Park and more.

To learn more about the trip, Riverland faculty will be hosting two information sessions at the Austin Campus’ East Building in Room C108 at noon and 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. Trip details are available at www.riverland.edu/torontotrek

Students will receive elective credits in fine arts and humanities, guidance by experienced Riverland faculty, pre-trip orientation classes, information sessions each morning of the trip and assistance obtaining tickets for cultural events.

For more information, reach out to Lindsey Williams, Riverland Theatre instructor at 507-434-7390 or email her at lindsey.williams@riverland.edu.