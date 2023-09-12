Riverland announces upcoming theater season Published 5:52 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Riverland Community College Theatre Director Lindsey Duoos Williams has announced the 2023-2024 theater season. The shows this year will include two musicals, a new play, and a showcase of Riverland student work. Tickets are now on sale.

The season opens Oct. 11 with “Urinetown, the Musical.”

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.

Email newsletter signup

“Urinetown” is a musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics, and musical theater itself! “Urinetown, the Musical” is directed by Lindsey Duoos Williams.

The second production is “The Spotlight, an evening of performances showcasing Riverland Theatre students,” on Dec. 1-2. The evening includes scenes, monologues, and songs performed by Riverland Theatre students as they prepare to attend the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival in Des Moines, Iowa this January. Susan V. Hansen will direct.

“Photograph 51” opens Feb. 28.

In 1953 London, scientists are on the verge of discovering what they call the secret of life: the DNA double helix. Providing the key is driven young physicist Rosalind Franklin, one of the great female scientists of the twentieth century.

A chorus of physicists relives the chase, revealing the unsung achievements of this trail-blazing, fiercely independent woman. But if the double helix was the breakthrough of the 20th century, then what kept Franklin out of the history books?

Photograph 51 looks at the woman who cracked DNA and asks what is sacrificed in the pursuit of science, love, and a place in history. “Photograph 51” is directed by Susan V. Hansen.

Closing out the season is the classic musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schultz.

With charm, wit, and heart, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

Full of memorable songs and iconic moments from the classic Peanuts comic strip, this charming show is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Lindsey Duoos Williams directs.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.riverland.edu/tickets, or by phone. To receive more information, call the Riverland Theatre Box Office at 1-507-433-0595, email boxoffice@riverland.edvisit the website and download the brochure at www.riverland.edu/theatre.

Individual ticket prices for “Urinetown, the Musical” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” are $16 and $13 for “The Spotlight” and “Photograph 51.”

Riverland students receive two free tickets to each production.

The 2023-2024 Riverland Theatre Season Up-Close:

Urinetown, the Musical

Directed by Lindsey Duoos Williams

Oct. 11, 12, 13, 14 at 7 p.m.; October 15 at 2 p.m.

The Spotlight

An evening of performances showcasing Riverland Theatre students.

Directed by Susan V. Hansen

Dec. 1, 2 at 7 p.m.

Photograph 51

Directed by Susan V. Hansen

Feb. 28, 29, March 1, 2 at 7 p.m.; March 3 at 2 p.m.

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schultz

Directed by Lindsey Duoos Williams

April 24, 25, 26, 27 at 7 p.m.; April 28 at 2 p.m.