RENTAL VIOLATIONS
Published 8:59 am Monday, September 18, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
ON ASSESSMENTS
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,
2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for administrative citations in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such citations are listed below.
2023 Administrative Citations – Rental Violations
Lot 11 & Lot 12 Exc. Belt Line, Block 3, Herman Baudler Addition
Lot 11 & N. 24 ½’ Lot 10, Block 16, Bolcoms Addition
Lot 4 Exc. E. ½, Block 7, Goebel Addition
Lot 1 , Block 1, JD Kenevan Addition
S. ½ Lot 15 & Lot 16, Block 10, Kenwood Park Place Addition
Lot 4, Block 6, Lake Park Addition
N. 100’ Exc W. 100’ & Exc E. 107.15’ (Part of Lots 3 & 4), Block 6, Morgans Addition
N. 79.74’ Lots 4 & 5, Block 10, Morgans Addition
Lot 7, Block 3, Nelson 1st Addition
Lot 4, Block 3, Nelson 2nd Addition
Lot 17 , Block 1, Oak Park Addition
Lot 10, Block 1, Rochford Addition
E. 45’ W. 90’ Lots 11 & 12, Block 8, West Park Addition
Lot 3, Block 10, West Park Addition
Lot 12, Block 12, Woodlawn Park Addition
S. 17.85’ Lots 8 & 9 & N. 35’ Lots 10 & 11, Block 16, Yates & Lewis Addition
E. 130’ Lots 1 & 2 Exc. E. 70’ N. 40’ Lot 2 Contract , Block 19, Yates & Lewis Addition
W. 45’ Lots 5 & 6, Block 19, Yates & Lewis Addition
Lot 4 , Block 25, Yates & Lewis Addition
Lot 2, Block 27, Yates & Lewis Addition
E. 90’ Lots 5 & 6 Exc. S. 60’ W. 8.5’, Block 35, Yates & Lewis Addition
The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.
The total cost of the citations are $3,725.00.
/s/ Ann M. Kasel
City Clerk
Sept. 16, 2023
Sept. 16, 2023
