PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON ASSESSMENTS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,

2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for administrative citations in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such citations are listed below.

2023 Administrative Citations – Rental Violations

Lot 11 & Lot 12 Exc. Belt Line, Block 3, Herman Baudler Addition

Lot 11 & N. 24 ½’ Lot 10, Block 16, Bolcoms Addition

Lot 4 Exc. E. ½, Block 7, Goebel Addition

Lot 1 , Block 1, JD Kenevan Addition

S. ½ Lot 15 & Lot 16, Block 10, Kenwood Park Place Addition

Lot 4, Block 6, Lake Park Addition

N. 100’ Exc W. 100’ & Exc E. 107.15’ (Part of Lots 3 & 4), Block 6, Morgans Addition

N. 79.74’ Lots 4 & 5, Block 10, Morgans Addition

Lot 7, Block 3, Nelson 1st Addition

Lot 4, Block 3, Nelson 2nd Addition

Lot 17 , Block 1, Oak Park Addition

Lot 10, Block 1, Rochford Addition

E. 45’ W. 90’ Lots 11 & 12, Block 8, West Park Addition

Lot 3, Block 10, West Park Addition

Lot 12, Block 12, Woodlawn Park Addition

S. 17.85’ Lots 8 & 9 & N. 35’ Lots 10 & 11, Block 16, Yates & Lewis Addition

E. 130’ Lots 1 & 2 Exc. E. 70’ N. 40’ Lot 2 Contract , Block 19, Yates & Lewis Addition

W. 45’ Lots 5 & 6, Block 19, Yates & Lewis Addition

Lot 4 , Block 25, Yates & Lewis Addition

Lot 2, Block 27, Yates & Lewis Addition

E. 90’ Lots 5 & 6 Exc. S. 60’ W. 8.5’, Block 35, Yates & Lewis Addition

The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.

The total cost of the citations are $3,725.00.

/s/ Ann M. Kasel

City Clerk

RENTAL VIOLATIONS