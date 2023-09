Rebels stay consistent in win over Hurricanes Published 8:25 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The Southland volleyball team took control of all three sets as it beat Houston 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 in Houston Tuesday.

Abby Sorgatz collected 12 digs for the Rebels (2-3 overall).

Southland stats: Katelyn McCabe, 10 kills, 3 ace serves; Shannon Kiefer, 7 kills, 10 digs, 1.5 blocks; Maren Wehrenberg, 12 set assists, 11 digs; Julia Kiefer, 8 set assists; Abby Sorgatz, 12 digs; Breeley Galle, 1.5 blocks