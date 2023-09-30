Rebels shake off the past in Homecoming win over Larks Published 10:05 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

ADAMS — The Rebels shook off a couple of big mental blocks and led start to finish to beat Grand Meadow for the first time in at least 20 years, topping the Superlarks 34-14 on Homecoming Friday night.

The last time the Southland football team played Grand Meadow, the Rebels blew a 22-second point lead in the second half, and when Kaleb Yunker hauled in an 11-yard TD pass from Noah Bauer to make it 28-6 Rebels with five seconds left in the first half, Southland head coach JJ Galle started having flashbacks to last year.

“We have traditionally not played very well on Homecoming games and last year’s game was on our minds all week,” Galle said. “We got a little bit satisfied last year and they came out of nowhere. Tonight felt like last year all over again and I was terrified that it would fall apart again. We had to fight and finish the game.”

The Rebels (4-2 overall) came out strong in the second half as they went 64 yards on the first drive of the third quarter and Sam Boe capped it with a five-yard TD run to make it 34-6.

Bauer and Tyson Stevens, who ran for 87 yards and two scores in the first half, each got the Rebels rolling early on. Bauer completed his first eight passes for 178 yards in the first two quarters.

“I feel like this matchup is more personal than a lot of people think it is. To go out and win on Homecoming tonight is huge,” Bauer said. “We had to keep (last year) in mind. That image is burned in your head. They’re a good team and they can always come back.”

Stevens didn’t play in the second half due to an injury and Austin Swenson ran for 92 yards in his absence. Yunker finished with 107 receiving yards as he played a big role after Jack Bruggeman went down with an injury in the first quarter.

“Kaleb’s a great player,” Bauer said. “He stepped up a couple of weeks ago too and he’s a stud. Austin Swenson is new here and he was kind of waiting for his chance. We have faith in both of those guys.”

Yunker wasn’t sure what his role would be on Friday, but he was ready when his number was called.

“Our goal was to not let (last year) happen again,” Yunker said “I was ready. I didn’t really think about it much. I’ve got a good quarterback throwing me the ball.”

Galle wasn’t happy to see his players suffer injuries, but he knows his roster has some depth this season.

“We’ve had guys that we knew could play, but we’ve been riding some hot hands,” Galle said. “We trust if a guy goes down that the next guy up will do well. We’re lucky to have a senior dominated team and some pretty good juniors.”

The Superlarks (0-5 overall) were led by Corbin Ludemann, who ran for 98 yards and two TDs.

SCORING SUMMARY

GM 0 6 8 0 – 14

Southland 6 22 6 0 – 34

First quarter

(S) Tyson Stevens 7 run (kick failed) (8 plays, 60 yards) 6:28

Second quarter

(S) Austin Swenson 2 run (kick failed) (6 plays, 70 yards) 11:20

(S) Stevens 1 run (Travis Kirtz from Bauer) (10 plays, 75 yards) 3:43

(GM) Corbin Ludemann 3 run (pass failed) (8 plays, 69 yards) :35

(S) Kaleb Yunker 5 pass from Bauer (Chillman from Bauer) (4 plays, 68 yards) :05

Third quarter

(S) Sam Boe 5 run (run failed) (6 plays, 64 yards) 9:06

(GM) Ludemann 41 run (Swenson 6 run) (9 plays, 75 yards) 4:52

Fourth quarter

No scoring

SOUTHLAND STATS

Rushing: Austin Swenson, 14-for-92, TD; Tyson Stevens, 10-for-87, 2 TDs; Bauer, 2-for-34; Sam Boe, 5-for-27, TD; Royce Jax, 3-for-16; Preston Sayles, 2-for-10; Beau Sathre, 2-for-3; Jaxon Lawson, 1-for-3

Passing: Bauer, 8-for-12, 178, TD

Receiving: Kaleb Yunker, 4-for-107, TD; Landon Chillman, 2-for-33; Jack Bruggeman, 1-for-28; Sam Boe, 1-for-10

GM STATS

Rushing: Corbin Ludemann, 16-for-96, 2 TDs; Dalton Pischke, 7-for-35; Dustin Stejskal, 7-for-30; Malaci Young, 6-for-19

Passing: Ludemann, 1-for-4, 6

Receiving: Malaci Young, 1-for-6