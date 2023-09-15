Rebel volleyball team sweeps Glenville-Emmons Published 9:02 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

The Southland volleyball team handled Glenville-Emmons (3-6 overall) by scores of 25-19, 25-22, 25-16 in Adams Thursday.

Katelyn McCabe had 13 kills and 13 digs for the Rebels (3-3 overall).

Southland stats: Diann Smith 2 blocks; Breeley Galle 5 kills, 2 blocks; Nevaeh Shaw 11 kills; Julia Kiefer 10 assists; Katelyn McCabe 13 kills, 13 digs; Shannon Kiefer 6 kills, 16 digs, 5 aces; Maren Wehrenberg 25 assists, 3 aces