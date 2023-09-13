PUBLIC HEARING Published 7:02 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Mower County Planning Commission will assemble on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Room, located in the lower level of the Mower County Government Center, (201 1st Street NE, Austin MN 55912 – please enter through the Law Enforcement Center doors), to consider the following Conditional Use Permit application(s) in accordance with Mower County Zoning Ordinance:

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Planning Commission will take public comment on the aforementioned Conditional Use Permit application(s) both in-person and via teleconference from the County Commissioner’s Room. To participate in the meeting via teleconference, please use one of the following:

Mower County Planning

Commission

Tuesday October 3, 2023

05:30 PM CST

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87673522453?pwd=MHF1YXNGRXBRWUcxWUY0RXZaamxlUT09

Meeting ID: 876 7352 2453 & Passcode: 255309

Dial-in 312-626-6799

CUP #966 Vertical Bridge, LLC c/o Mike Bieniek and John Burchfield requests a Conditional Use Permit for the installation of a 195 foot monopole telecommunications tower with supporting equipment in 100’ x 100’ lease area of agricultural parcel, located in Section 09, Red Rock Township. Property Owner is: Ronald Akkerman

CUP #967 Thereavada Buddhist Society of MN requests a conditional use permit to build a new 40ft x 60ft building to be used as a Buddhist Temple/Church, located in Section 31, Lansing Township. Property and Applicant is: Hteet Powl, President of Thereavada Buddhist Society of MN

CUP #968 Brock and Jessie Meyer request a conditional use permit to construct a new detached accessory building (42’ x 80’) with 16ft sidewalls which will exceed the 2500sf lot coverage and height requirements in a residential district; located in Section 2 of Austin Township. Owner and Applicant are Brock and Jessie Meyer.

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Board of Commissioners may hear the aforementioned Conditional Use Permit application(s) on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at approximately 10:00 am in the County Commissioner’s Room, if the CUP is forwarded by the Planning Commission.

The application(s) and accompanying documents are available for review during normal business hours prior to the meeting at the Public Works Office: 1105 8 th Ave. NE, Austin, MN or by emailing a request to

zoning@co.mower.mn.us

Dated: 9/8/2023

BY ORDER OF THE MOWER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

Angela M. Lipelt, Environmental Services Supervisor

Austin Daily Herald:

Sept. 13, 2023

