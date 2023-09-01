Proud Boys leader gets 18 years in prison Published 4:41 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

WASHINGTON — A one-time leader in the Proud Boys far-right extremist group has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, tying the record for the longest sentence in the attack.

Ethan Nordean was “the undisputed leader on the ground on Jan 6,” said prosecutor Jason McCullough. Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence the Seattle-area chapter president to 27 years.

Nordean was one of several members convicted of spearheading an attack on the Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election. He was convicted of seditious conspiracy and other serious charges.

Defense attorneys pushed back against the idea that Nordean was more responsible for the attack than others and denied that there was any plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The highest-profile Proud Boys member convicted after that monthslong trial, former top leader Enrique Tarrio, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Stewart Rhodes, the leader and founder of another far-right group, the Oathkeepers, was also sentenced to 18 years.