Photos: Pacelli crowns Homecoming king and queen

Published 8:34 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Eric Johnson

Pacelli Catholic Schools held its coronation Wednesday night in Pacelli Catholic Schools Auditorium, crowning Jack Klingfus and Arii DeLuna Homecoming king and queen.

