Photos: Pacelli crowns Homecoming king and queen

Pacelli’s Jack Klingfus and Arii DeLuna were named this year’s Homecoming King and Queen during coronation Wednesday night in the Pacelli Catholic Schools Auditorium. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Jack Klingfus was crowned Pacelli Homecoming King Wednesday night in the Pacelli Catholic Schools Auditorium. King candidates included Isaac Nelsen, Dane Schara, Andrew Frederick and Justice Fisher. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Arrii DeLuna was crowned Pacelli Catholic Schools Homecoming queen during coronation Wednesday night in the Pacelli Catholic Schools Auditorium. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com. Queen candidates included Avari Drennan, Jashary Sandoval Leonardo, Kate Rauen and Meg Rauen. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com