Paul A. Mayer, 74

Paul Alvin Mayer, age 74, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023. Paul was born October 13, 1948, in Montevideo, Minnesota, to Charles Sr. and Eva (Haugen) Mayer. He graduated from Austin High School in 1966 and went on to attend the University of Minnesota where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in political science in 1970. On September 16, 1970, he entered the United States Army and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on April 20, 1972. Following the service, Paul moved to Wayzata where he spent many years before relocating with his family to St. Louis Park, Minnesota. He then moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota before returning to Austin, Minnesota. Paul worked in retail sales for Ralph Lauren for many years in men’s clothing. Paul enjoyed gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, and watching sports, especially basketball and baseball. He also enjoyed having coffee with his friends at the Coffee House on Main. One of Paul’s most treasured family traditions involved retreating to the family cabin on Boy Lake in Longville, Minnesota, where he spent his summers growing up and carried on the tradition by bringing his own children there. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his son, Stuart (Megan Price) Mayer of Plymouth, Minnesota; daughter, Grace (Zach) Worley of Wayzata, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Candy Mayer of Texas; and niece and nephews, Rebecca Mayer, Zachary Mayer, and John Mayer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Eva Mayer; and brother, Charles Mayer.

A graveside service for Paul will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.