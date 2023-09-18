Packers swim to a third place finish in Cougar Relays Published 10:20 am Monday, September 18, 2023

The Austin girls swimming and diving team took third place at the Cougar Relays in Mankato Saturday.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Alivia Hemry, Sydney Tobak, Abbie Boysen (third, 2:03.14)

600-relay: Anna Kossman, Gracelyn Johnson-Merten, Jaycie Pollack (fourth, 7:15)

300-individual medley relay: Madison Tauger, Leah Pischke, Addison Tobak (sixth, 3:47.25)

200-freestyle relay: Abbie Boysen, Gracie Greenman, Anna Kossman, Alivia Hemry (first, 1:48.10)

Diving: Austin (first, 549.80)

250-butterfly: Sydney Tobak, Madison Tauger, Jaycie Pollack (fourth, 3:06.41)

850-freestyle: Addison Tobak, Anita Rao, Leah Pischke, Sydney Tobak (fifth, 10:27.12)

300-backstroke: Gracie Greenman, Victoria Batalden, Anna Kossman (third, 3:39.6)

300-backstroke: Anita Rao, Eva Taylor, Addison Tobak (third, 4:17.55)

400-freestyle: Alivia Hemry, Leah Pischke, Madison Tauger, Abbie Boysen (with, 4:09.62)

Individual diving: Reese Norton (first, 2:14.20); Alayan Kennedy (second, 210.95)