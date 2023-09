Packers open with a clean sweep over Raiders in Hastings Published 9:07 am Friday, September 1, 2023

The Austin volleyball team swept Hastings by scores of 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 in Hastings Thursday.

Freshman Nora Sand put down six kills and Katherine Crouch and Isabella Bolster each added five kills for the Packers (1-0 overall).

Austin stats: Nora Sand, 6 kills; Katherine Crouch, 5 kills, 2 assists, 1 ace, 7 digs; Isabella Bolster, 5 kills, 3 digs; Quinn Osgood, 4 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace, 15 digs; Aggie McKichan, 4 kills, 2 digs; Ava Denzer, 3 kills, 1 dig; Alia Retterath, 3 kills, 9 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces; Haleigh Holman, 15 assists, 4 digs; Kristen Nielsen, 2 assists, 11 digs, 2 aces