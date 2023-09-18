Packer volleyball team takes two in Jackson County Invite Published 10:31 am Monday, September 18, 2023

The Austin volleyball team won two out of four matches in the Jackson County Invite Saturday.

Austin (9-7 overall) lost to Heron Lake/Okabena Lakefield/Fulda 25-21, 25-14, they beat Luverne 25-21, 25-20, they lost to Worthington 25-21, 25-12 and they topped Martin County West 25-21, 25-21.

Kathryn Crouch compiled 38 digs, 11 kills and 10 aces for the Packers and Alia Retterath had 38 set assists and 21 digs.

Austin stats: Isabella Bolster, 20 kills, 1 ace, 3 assists, 4 digs, 6 blocks; Aggie McKichan, 16 kills, 15 digs, 4 blocks; Kathryn Crouch, 11 kills, 10 aces, 5 assists, 38 digs; Ava Denzer, 9 kills, 4 aces, 3 assists, 41 digs, 3 blocks; Katara Fischer, 7 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs, 3 blocks; Alia Retterath, 6 kills, 1 ace, 38 assists, 21 digs, 1 block; Haleigh Holman, 16 assists, 4 aces, 10 digs; Kristen Neilsen, 4 kills, 6 aces, 6 assists, 42 digs