Packer volleyball team swept by Mayo Published 11:02 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The Austin volleyball team was consistent, but the Packer ultimately fell short in Rochester Mayo (7-5 overall) as they lost to the Spartans by scores of 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 Tuesday.

Isabelle Bolster had seven kills for Austin (10-9 overall).

Austin stats: Isabella Bolster, 7 kills, 1 dig, 4 blocks; Aggie McKichan, 6 kills, 1 dig, 4 blocks; Quinn Osgood, 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace, 9 digs; Kathryn Crouch, 2 kills, 7 digs, 1 block; Nora Sand, 2 kills; Ava Denzer, 1 kill, 2 digs; Alia Retterath, 1 kill, 5 digs, 12 assists; Haleigh Holman, 4 digs, 9 assists; Kristen Neilsen, 15 digs