Packer volleyball team loses three in Century Published 7:49 am Monday, September 4, 2023

The Austin volleyball team lost three matches at the Rochester Century Tournament Saturday as the Packers lost to Century 25-10, 25-9, they fell to Chatfield 25-18, 25-15 and they lost to Rochester John Marshall 25-18, 25-22.

Quinn Osgood and Aggie McKichan each had seven kills for the Packers (1-3 overall).

“We had trouble getting started from the get go and it never really improved throughout the day,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “Tournaments are tough and hopefully this was just a minor set-back.”

Austin stats: Aggie McKichan, 7 kills; Quinn Osgood, 7 kills, 15 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces; Isabella Bolster, 6 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Katherine Crouch, 5 kills, 15 digs, 1 ace; Alia Retterath, 3 kills, 5 digs, 14 assists; Ava Denzer, 2 kills; Nora Sand, 2 kills, 4 blocks; Haleigh Holman, 1 kill, 1 dig, 2 aces, 13 assists; Kristen Neilsen, 24 assists, 1 assist, 2 aces