Packer volleyball team falls to Rockets in four

Published 2:37 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin volleyball team lost to Rochester John Marshall by scores of 25-22, 25-20, 14-25, 25-22 in Rochester Thursday.

Kathryn Crouch had eight kills and 21 digs for the Packers (2-4 overall).

“It was a back-and-forth battle, but at the end of the night we came up a bit short,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “We made too many errors on our side of the court creating opportunities for the Rockets.  It is a tough way to lose, when you know it could have been better.”

Austin stats: Kathryn Crouch, 8 kills, 1 assist, 2 aces, 21 digs; Quinn Osgood, 6 kills, 2 assists, 2 aces, 17 digs; Nora Sand, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Isabella Bolster, 4 kills, 4 digs, 1 block; Ava Denzer, 4 kills, 4 digs, 1 block; Alia Retterath, 3 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs, 1 ace; Haleigh Holman, 11 assists, 8 digs, 1 ace; Kristen Neilsen, 1 ace, 34 digs

Donna M. Barnett, 94

