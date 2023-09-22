Packer volleyball team controls the pace against Falcons Published 10:43 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

1 of 7

The Packer volleyball team is proving to be a force to be reckoned with as it hit double digit wins in a season for just the second time in the last 14 years when it swept Faribault (1-10 overall) by scores of 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 in Packer Gym Thursday.

Austin (10-9 overall) stepped up down the stretch of each game as the first game was 20-20, the second game was 19-16 and the final game was 22-19 before freshman Nora Sand and freshman Quinn Osgood put down back-to-back kills.

“I know the history of the program and that’s been a strong motivator for me this year,” Osgood said. “I feel really confident, but there are still times when I’m nervous, but my teammates lift me back up. That’s helpful.”

Email newsletter signup

Austin senior setter Alia Retterath helped lead a balanced attack for the Packers as she was able to drop a handful of sets down for points, while also feeding her teammates.

“I worked on that (drop set) a lot during club season and I’ve gotten more confident with it as the season has gone on,” Retterath said. “I’ve used it more often. It makes it easier to have options on offense. I have a variety of hitters I can go to.”

The Packers were playing the match a little shorthanded, but junior Katara Fischer stepped up and played some key minutes.

“Over the weekend we had a couple of sick kids and we lost Ava (Denzer) to an injury,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “We had to make some changes and we had to ask people to step up and play big roles. It’s nice to not go down too much and that next up is what we need to have.”

If the Packers can surpass 11 wins this season, it will be the most the program has had in a season since the 2007 season, when the Packers went 15-14 overall.

“I like that we’re winning and I feel like we can keep going,” Retterath said.

Austin stats: Aggie McKichan, 6 kills, 1 block; Quinn Osgood, 6 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs; Alia Retterath, 5 kills, 1 ace, 12 assists, 3 digs; Isabella Bolster, 5 kills, 3 blocks; Katara Fischer, 3 kills, 2 blocks; Nora Sand, 3 kills, 1 dig, 4 blocks; Kathryn Crouch, 3 kills, 2 assists, 7 digs; Haleigh Holman, 12 assists, 2 aces, 4 digs; Kristen Neilsen, 1 ace, 4 assists, 18 digs