Packer tennis team blanked by Stewartville Published 9:00 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Austin girls tennis team lost to Stewartville 7-0 in Paulson Courts Thursday.

The Packers are now 3-12 overall.

Singles

Email newsletter signup

No. 1 Chloe Regal (S) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Olivia Regal (S) def. Ella Nack (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Grace Miller (S) def. Payton Nelson (A) 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 Amelia Griffin (S) def. Claudia Slinden (A) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Katrina McCluskey/Addison Manley (S) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt, (A) 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 Anne Bestor/Reese Nelson (S) def. Seanna Kubas/Jenna Hetzel (A) 6-2, 7-5

No. 3 Haley Laures/Sophia Oftedahl (S) def. Yazmine Huerta/Isabelle Owens (A) 7-6 (2), 6-1