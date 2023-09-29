Packer swimmers get past Falcons Published 9:30 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Austin girls swimming and diving team beat Faribault 88-75 in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Alivia Hemry, Clara McIntyre, Addison Tobak (first, 2:04.85)

200-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (first, 2:10.96); Anita Rao (second, 2:29.25); Victoria Batalden (third, 2:33.48)

200-individual medley: Addison Tobak (first, 2:44.87); Madison Tauger (second, 2:46.08); Jaycie Pollack (third, 2:47.25)

50-freestyle: Alivia Hemry (first, 27.09); Anna Kossman (third, 27.86); Leah Pischke (fifth, 29.02)

Diving: Alayna Kennedy (fist, 253.45); Reese Norton (second, 203.80); Claire Pepper (fourth, 137.80)

100-butterfly: Gracie Greenman (first, 1:07.56); Madison Tauger (third, 1:14.57): Clara McIntyre (fifth, 1:20.97)

100-freestyle: Leah Pischke (second, 1:03.43); Addison Tobak (third, 1:03.56); Breyonna Batalden (fourth, 1:08.79)

500-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (first, 6:00.99): Madellane Hicks (second, 6:45.90); Gracelyn Merten-Johnson (third, 6:45.97)

200-freestyle relay: Abbie Boysen, Addison Tobak, Anna Kossman, Alivia Hemry (first, 1:48.61); Leah Pischke, Clara McIntyre, Anita Rao, Madison Tauger (third, 1:59.89); Sherilyn Spear, Eva Taylor, Breton Batalden, Gracelyn Johnson-Merten (fourth, 2:05.25)

100-backstroke: Gracie Greenman (first, 1:03.33); Jaycie Pollack (second, 1:18.27); Emma Czarnota (third, 1:20.58)

100-breaststroke: Alivia Hemry (second, 1:21.74): Eva Taylor (third, 1:25.33); Anita Rao (fourth, 1:27.02)

400-freestyle relay: Gracie Greenman, Anna Kossman, Jaycie Pollack, Abbie Boysen (first, 4:09.84); Madison Tauger, Leah Pischke, Clara McIntyre, Anita Rao (second, 4:29.45)