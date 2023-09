Packer girls tennis team Published 3:32 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

The Austin girls tennis team lost to Mankato West 4-3 in Paulson Courts Friday.

The Packers won two of the four singles matches.

Singles

Email newsletter signup

No. 1 Payton Douglas (MW) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-3, 6-0

No. 2 Emily Kodet (MW) def. Ella Nack (A) 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 Yazmine Huerta (A) def. Violette Leboutillier (MW) 6-4, 6-0

No. 4 Sophia Meyer (A) def. Marissa Downs (MW) 7-6, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) def. Renn Corley/Alayna Johnson (MW) 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 Delaney Giesen/Ava James (MW) def. Seanna Kubas/Jenna Hetzel (A) 6-0, 6-3 ,

No. 3 Alexis Kaus/Monir McCabe (MW) def. Payton Nelson/Claudia Slinden (A) 6-0, 6-0