Packer divers shine in loss at Mankato East Published 9:58 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

The Austin girls swimming and diving team lost to Mankato East 95-88 in Mankato Thursday.

Both of Austin’s junior divers broke the 200-point mark as Alyana Kennedy took first with a 235.45 and Reese Norton took second with a score of 223.80.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Addison Tobak, Sydney Tobak, Alivia Hemry (second, 2:04.94); Anna Kossman, Anita Rao, Jaycie Pollack, Clara McIntrye (fifth, 2:14.94)

200-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (first, 2:13.32): Madison Tauger (fifth, 2:26.56); Gracelyn Johnson-Merten (sixth, 2:29.76)

200-individual medley: Gracie Greenman (first, 2:27.63); Leah Pischke (fourth, 2:51.79)

50-freestyle: Alivia Hemry (second, 27.00): Anna Kossman (third, 27.88); Addison Tobak (sixth, 28.76)

Diving: Alayna Kennedy (first, 235.45); Reese Norton (second, 223.80); Claire Pepper (sixth, 133.45)

100-butterfly: Madison Tauger (third, 1:15.76); Addison Tobak (fourth, 1:16.39)

100-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (first, 58.65); Leah Pischke (fifth, 1:03.76); Anita Rao (sixth, 1:05.33)

500-freestyle: Halle Burke (third, 6:42.79); Gracelyn Johnson-Merten (fourth, 6:44.32); Madellane Hicks (fifth, 6:49.20)

200-freestyle relay: Abbie Boysen, Gracie Greenman, Anna Kossman, Alivia Hemry (second, 1:47.29); Sydney Tobak, Anita Rao, Addison Tobak, Leah Pischke (third, 1:56.05); Madison Tauger, Eva Taylor, Gracelyn Johnson-Merten, Madellane Hicks (sixth, 2:04.41)

100-backstroke: Gracie Greenman (first, 1:05.49); Sydney Tobak (fifth, 1:24.07); Victoria Batalden (sixth, 1:27.87)

100-breaststroke: Alivia Hemry (third, 1:22.73); Anita Rao (fifth, 1:27.06); Anna Kossman (sixth, 1:27.70)

400-freestyle relay: Abbie Boysen, Leah Pischke, Madison Tauger, Sydney Tobak (second, 4:16.26); Gracelyn Johnson-Merten, McKenna Donovan, Victoria Batalden, Breton Batalden (fifth, 4:46.88); Madellane Hicks, Clara McIntrye, Halle Burke, Eva Taylor (sixth, 4:48.06)