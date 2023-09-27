Packer boys take eighth in Mankato cross country meet
Published 9:10 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023
The Austin boys cross country team took eighth place and the girls had an incomplete score at the Mankato West Invite Tuesday.
Thomas Asmus took 17th to lead the Packer boys, while Marissa Shute took eighth for the girls and Sydney Lewis was ninth.
BOYS RESULTS
Email newsletter signup
Austin: Thomas Asmus (17th, 17:19.88); Jonas Hovland (42nd, 18:44.81); Riley Ferguson (54th, 20:02.80); Jackson Hilkin (55th, 20:04.58); Noah Sash (56th, 20:06.47)
GIRLS RESULTS
Austin: Marissa Shute (eighth, 20:12.32); Sydney Lewis (ninth, 20:12.40); Lillyan Wiese (31st, 22:61.62); Grace Vortherms (37th, 22:47.06)