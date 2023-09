Packer boys soccer team blanks AL behind Hernandez’s hat trick Published 5:58 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023

The Austin boys soccer team scored its second consecutive win when it blanked Albert Lea (0-7 overall) 4-0 in Art Hass Stadium Saturday.

Leo Hernandez finished with a hat trick for the Packers (3-5-1 overall) and Colin Berg added one goal.