Pacelli takes top spots in BP cross country meet Published 9:50 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The Pacelli cross country team had the top finisher in both varsity races in Blooming Prairie Saturday.

Yong Achuoth took first in the boys race for the Shamrocks and Kya McManus won the girls race. Pacelli’s Kristen Koopal took second.

BP’s Will Sunde took third in the boys race and Gloria Hernandez took third in the girls race.

BOYS RESULTS

Pacelli: Yong Achuoth (first, 19:18.8); Grayson Bickler (fourth, 20:59.9); Andrew Frederick (fifth, 21:01.09); JJ Bastyr (10th, 22:10.2); Alec Klingfus (23rd, 23:56.7)

BP: Will Sunde (third, 20:59.7); Brecklin Cochlin (seventh, 21:26.8); Tyler Forysek (eighth, 21:45.6); Isaac Fort (11th, 22:17.9); Derek Kubicek (18th, 23:18.6)

Hayfield: Wyatt Gilbertson (sixth, 21:09.6); Isaac Nelson (12th, 22:34.9); Jaxon Harberts (13th, 22:51.2): Samuel Stasko (14th, 22:51.8): Steven Gillette (15th, 22:54.1)

GIRLS RESULTS

Pacelli: Kya McManus (first, 21:16.6): Kristen Koopal (second, 22:08.5); Lexi Lewis (eighth, 24:37.3); Claire Bisanti (11th, 25:51.6); Liz Fredrick (12th, 26:00.8)

BP: Gloria Hernandez (third, 22:31.9); Sophia Esplan (15th, 26:50.1); Rachel Winzenburg (21st, 28:50.2); Anna Haberman (31st, 31:07.3); Lily Schammel (32nd, 32:37.6)

Hayfield: Maggie Hansen (seventh, 24:11.7): Nicole Darnell (18th, 28:35.2); Lily Halvorson (24th, 30:18.5); Melody Walker (25th, 30:26.7); Kenna Selk (27th, 30:38)