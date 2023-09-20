Pacelli runners finish strong at NRHEG Published 9:37 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

The Pacelli cross country team had three top-10 finishers at the New Richland-HEG Invite Tuesday.

Yong Achuoth took seventh for the Shamrock boys, Kya McManus took third for the girls and Kirsten Koopal took fifth.

BOYS RESULTS

Pacelli: Yong Achuoth (seventh, 18:58.2); Grayson Bickler (17th, 20:12.6); Andrew Frederick (19th, 20:36.2); Comlan Assogba (20th, 20:38.4); JJ Bastyr (22nd, 20:50)

BP: Will Sunde (15th, 20:03.6); Breckin Cochlin (16th, 20:09.5); Tyler Forystek (18th, 20:23.4); Isaac Fort (29th, 21:40.8); Derek Kubicek (30th, 22:23.7)

GIRLS RESULTS

Pacelli: Kya McManus (third, 20:36.8): Kirsten Koopal (fifth, 21:23.9); Lexi Lewis (11th, 23:23.1); Clare Bisanti (18th, 24:50.4); Madi Klankowski (20th, 25:12.5)

BP: Gloria Hernandez (sixth, 21:54.3); Sophia Esplan (17th, 24:43.6); Bella Romeo (28th, 26:04.4); Haley McIntosh (32nd, 26:35.7); Anna Haberman (49th, 29:55.5)