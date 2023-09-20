Pacelli runners finish strong at NRHEG

Published 9:37 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Pacelli cross country team had three top-10 finishers at the New Richland-HEG Invite Tuesday.

Yong Achuoth took seventh for the Shamrock boys, Kya McManus took third for the girls and Kirsten Koopal took fifth.

BOYS RESULTS

Email newsletter signup

Pacelli: Yong Achuoth (seventh, 18:58.2); Grayson Bickler (17th, 20:12.6); Andrew Frederick (19th, 20:36.2); Comlan Assogba (20th, 20:38.4); JJ Bastyr (22nd, 20:50)

BP: Will Sunde (15th, 20:03.6); Breckin Cochlin (16th, 20:09.5); Tyler Forystek (18th, 20:23.4); Isaac Fort (29th, 21:40.8); Derek Kubicek (30th, 22:23.7)

GIRLS RESULTS

Pacelli: Kya McManus (third, 20:36.8): Kirsten Koopal (fifth, 21:23.9); Lexi Lewis (11th, 23:23.1); Clare Bisanti (18th, 24:50.4); Madi Klankowski (20th, 25:12.5)

BP: Gloria Hernandez (sixth, 21:54.3); Sophia Esplan (17th, 24:43.6); Bella Romeo (28th, 26:04.4); Haley McIntosh (32nd, 26:35.7); Anna Haberman (49th, 29:55.5)

More RSS General

Shute takes first for Austin girls in Lake City meet

Late goal by West proves costly for Packers

Lunchbox History Series to present author of  ‘When Minnehaha Flowed with Whiskey’

First ever Walk for Recovery event this Friday night

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections