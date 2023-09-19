Our opinion: Help United Way help the community Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

On Monday of this week, the United Way of Mower County announced its fundraising goal for its annual campaign at $1,275,000.

We want to urge you to consider donating to this worthy cause, but we do so knowing that we are not in a vacuum. With inflation weighing heavy on most, it’s understood that some may not be able to give what they hope to or even at all.

However, the United Way of Mower County is itself supporting many smaller groups and organizations throughout Austin.

It’s a chain of reliance that does so much good throughout the community.

While many may choose to give directly to an organization of their choice, a donation to the United Way is making use of that united front the name implies. Through its vast network, the UW is able to use your money to tap into other resources that can have an impact on many organizations and by extension many people.

For just a taste, the United Way supports organizations such as Cedar Valley Services, Inc, The Hometown Food Security Project, Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota and the Mower Council for the Handicapped, Inc.

These are just a few of the several overall organizations that received support from the United Way.

By giving you are ultimately helping those with challenges that run the gambit of food insecurity to finding their place in their new home.

At the end of the day, donating to a cause that’s close to your heart is worthy, but we also want to urge you to consider the United Way to further branch that support for others in our community.