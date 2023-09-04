One of two in child pornography case sentenced to prison Published 9:11 am Monday, September 4, 2023

An Austin man will be spending over five years in prison after being sentenced for dissemination of child pornography.

Jose Luis Rodriguez, 27, received 65 and 48 months in prison on two felony counts of dissemination of child pornography late last week in Mower County District Court.

Both counts are to run concurrently and he was given credit for 135 days in jail.

Rodriguez was initially charged with a total of 19 felonies after he and the second suspect, 33-year-old Anna Victoria Gravina, were arrested on April 18. Seventeen of those felonies were dissemination of child pornography and possession of pornographic work that includes minors under 13.

He first pleaded not guilty to the charges, but then changed his pleas on the two of the counts in May as part of a plea deal that saw the remaining charges dropped.

As part of the deal, he will also serve 15 years probation after release.

Gravina, who faces nine total felonies, eight of which related to dissemination and possession of child pornography and one count of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 5.