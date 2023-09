NRHEG downs Blooming Prairie volleyball team in three Published 9:56 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team lost to New Richland-HEG (6-6 overall) in three games by scores of 25-7, 25-9, 25-20 in New Richland Thursday.

Addison Doocy and Brianna Deplitch each had five kills for BP (4-14 overall).

BP stats: Addison Doocy, 5 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks; Macy Lembke, 4 kills, 1 assist, 13 digs, 3 blocks; Elizabeth Miner, 1 block; Annaka Forsberg, 3 kills, 1 assist, 3 blocks; Brianna Deplitch, 5 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace; Sam Hefling, 5 digs; Layla Lembke, 18 digs; Claire Schwarz, 1 assist, 7 digs, 1 ace; Ella Smith, 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Catelyn Bartlett, 2 digs; Madelyn Harvey 6 digs