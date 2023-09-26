Milford Busho, 97

Milford Ervin Busho, 97, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Waters Nursing Home in Shelbyville, Tennessee. He had been in the nursing home for a year after losing his ability to walk after having COVID.

Milford was born on November 30, 1925 in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, the son of Albert Busho and Regina (Klecker) Busho. He married Elaine Carole Babcock in 1948. They had three children, Connie, Craig, and Carole. Milford outlived all three of his children.

During World War II, Milford served in the Army and often talked about Okinawa and how he cared about the people he had met there. After the war, he had a long career as an Electrical Lineman for Austin Utilities.

Milford was also called “Bud”. He was an active member in several Baptist churches in Minnesota, and also in other places that he lived. During his retirement, he lived in Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee. His hobbies were gardening and woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Elaine Busho in 2022; children, Carole Busho, Connie Gard, and Craig Busho.

Milford is survived by his daughter’s family, son-in-law, Chuck Gard, and their children, Lindsay and Bryan Baxter, and Jared and Jessica Gard; his son’s family, daughter-in-law, Barbara Busho and their children, Susanna Busho, and Andrew and Tammie Blake; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Busho; and sister, Doris Simmons.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 7th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery with Austin Post #91 American Legion and Olaf B. Damm Post #1216 V.F.W in charge of military rites.