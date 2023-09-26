Michael J. Boettcher, 77

Michael Jon Boettcher, age 77, of Austin, died Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Rochester-St. Mary’s Campus.

Michael was born August 8, 1946, in Austin, Minnesota to Edward and Madeline Boettcher. He graduated from Austin High School and Austin Community College.

Michael was employed at the Hormel Company and worked in quality control. He was active in St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin for many years attending services and assisting with weddings and funerals.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kristi; three step brothers, Harlan, David, and John Lysne.

He is survived by two brothers, Brian (LaDonna) Boettcher, Mankato, Minnesota, Gary Boettcher, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, September 29, 2023 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church with the Reverend Mark Niethammer officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post #91 and V.F.W. Post #1216.

Memorials should be sent to St. Olaf Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary