Mary Margaret Stewart, 90

Mary M. Stewart, age 90, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea, after a long illness. Mary was born on August 22, 1933, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Erwin and Margaret (Blake) Bowen. She had one sister, Patricia. On January 30, 1951, Mary was united in marriage to Richard E. Stewart; together they had eleven children. Most of Mary’s life she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked for a short period of time at Fox River Mills. Her last position was with Sacred Heart Care Center where she retired from. Mary enjoyed the annual family picnics and holiday celebrations with her family. She enjoyed playing PlayStation games (and was quite good at them!), fishing, boating with family, going up north, vacations exploring various states, and the occasional casino trip.

Mary is survived by her children, Marie (John) Dahl, Louise Hague, Gale Stewart, Michael (Lori) Stewart, Mark (Marie) Stewart, Bruce (Betsy) Stewart, Sandra (Terry) Easley, Ted Stewart, William (Lynette) Stewart, and Joseph (Judy) Stewart; nieces and nephew; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; son, James; daughter-in-law, Cindy; son-in-law, Don; and sister and brother-in-law, Patricia (Don) Linden.

The graveside service for Mary will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Immediately following the graveside service, a picnic celebrating Mary’s life will be held at Todd Park. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.