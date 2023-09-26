Marion L Naylor, 89, of Hayfield, MN formerly of Kettle River, MN died on Thursday (September 21, 2023) of natural causes, at her son’s home in Waltham, MN.

Marion L. Dean was born December 10, 1933 in Wabasha County, MN to Merle and Norma (Carlon) Dean. Her parents farmed and she moved often with her family as a young child, attending country school and graduating from Dodge Center HS in 1952. Marion was married on November 7, 1952 at the Congregational Church in Mantorville, MN to Allen H. Naylor. The couple lived in numerous places before moving to Hayfield, MN where they raised their family and made their home for a number of years. In 1991 they moved to Kettle River, MN where they spent their retirement years. Marion was a homemaker and was employed part time as a waitress and cook. Allen was a heavy equipment operator with the local 49ers. Marion was an active member of the Holy Trinity Church of Kettle River and served as treasurer of the Automba Twnsp board. Marion was very involved in her children’s activities and was den mother for the cub scouts. She was especially proud of the Dodge County 4-H club, working as the leader of the 4-H and on the 4-H Federation board. She was head of the 4-H kitchen at the Kasson Fair for many years. The whole Naylor family looked forward to the fair where they showed their 4-H projects and helped at the 4-H booth. Marion is renowned for her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls and her love of ice cream. Marion enjoyed reading and playing 500 at the Waltham card club. She always enjoyed the times when her grandchildren came and played games and visited with her. Marion enjoyed her motor home with her husband, camping and having smores around the campfire. She always looked forward to spending time with her large family, including her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Marion is survived by 4 daughters and 3 sons – Salwynn “Sally” (Gary) Mindrup, Brett Naylor, Stormy Gunneson and Patrick (Joy) Naylor all of Waltham; Selina Johnson (Jeffrey Schick) of Golden Valley, AZ; Nesta Wagoner of Sargeant, MN; and Roe (Donna) Naylor of Brownsdale, MN; 20 grandchildren; 53 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; her brother – Robert Dean of Caldwell, ID and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband – Allen, her parents, 1 sister – Betty Calhoun and brother – Marvin Dean, daughter-in-law – Susie Naylor and son-in-laws – Paul Gunneson and James Wagoner, grandsons – Gerald Wagoner, Christopher Schick and John Carpentier.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday (September 29, 2023) from 5 to 7:00 PM at Griffin-Gray FH in Stewartville, MN. A Celebration of Life for Marion will take place from 10 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday (September 30, 2023) at the American Legion in Austin, MN. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM on Saturday afternoon at Mazeppa Cemetery in Mazeppa, MN. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Marion are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com