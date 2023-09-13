Man in June altercation that sent one to hospital with gunshot wound gets probation Published 4:24 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

A man charged in the early June assault case in which another man was shot was sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Mower County District Court.

Denroy Ashan Jeffers-Brown, 34, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony third degree assault-substantial bodily harm. The sentencing comes just over a month after Jeffers-Brown changed his plea to guilty following a plea agreement with the Mower County Attorney’s Office.

Two other charges of second degree attempted murder with intent-not premeditated and first degree assault were dismissed.

Jeffers-Brown has a long list of conditions he must follow and a violation of those conditions could result in 12 months and one day in prison.

He was also given credit for 103 days served.

Jeffers-Brown was arrested on June 3 after a man had been shot during an alteration at a home in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue NW.

A witness at the scene told detectives that the gun went off when Jeffers-Brown moved to pistol whip the victim.

When he was questioned later, Jeffers-Brown said he had the gun in his pocket and that it went off accidentally.