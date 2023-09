Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team swept by GE Published 9:28 am Friday, September 1, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team lost to Glenville-Emmons by scores of 25-13, 25-15, 25-23 in Glenville Thursday.

Autumn Drennan had 10 set assists for LP.

LP stats: Autumn Drennan, 3 kills, 10 set assists, 4 aces, 3 digs; Kate Rauen, 5 digs; Avari Drennan, 6 kills, 1 set assist, 3 aces, 4 digs; Audrey Wilde, 3 kills, 3 digs; Morgan Klankowsski, 3 kills; Jada Leif, 1 kill, 1 set assist, 1 ace, 4 digs; Carleigh Rymer, 2 digs; Jacy Bednar, 2 digs; Marlie Klankowski, 1 ace, 1 dig