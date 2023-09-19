Lunchbox History Series to present author of ‘When Minnehaha Flowed with Whiskey’ Published 6:16 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

The Mower County Historical Society will host its final Lunchbox History Series event of the year at noon on Thursday, Sept. 28 in the Pioneer Building featuring historian and author Karen Cooper as she talks about her award-winning book “When Minnehaha Flowed with Whiskey: A Spirited History of the Falls.”

Cooper, winner of the 2023 Emilie Buchwald Award for Minnesota Nonfiction for this book, explores the lost history of the Minnehaha Falls when people went there to turn a profit and raise a little ruckus.

“We are so excited to bring Karen Cooper back to Austin,” said Randal J. Forster, executive director of the Mower County Historical Society. “The stories in her book are quite astonishing and a few even have a connection to Mower County. So be sure to attend her talk and learn about Minnehaha Falls flowing with whiskey back in the day.”

Email newsletter signup

Doors will open at 11 a.m. for this free event and as always people are encouraged to bring lunch and bring a friend to learn about history in a relaxing environment during the middle of the day. The author will also be available to sign copies of her book.