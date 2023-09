LO’s Olson surpasses 1,000 assists, but Superlarks beat Cards in five Published 9:31 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

The Grand Meadow volleyball team outlasted LeRoy-Ostrander (7-3 overall) by scores of 14-25, 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 15-7 in LeRoy Thursday.

GM (7-7 overall) was led by Lexy Foster, who put down 12 kills, and Lauren Queensland added 11 kills and 18 digs.

Jenna Olson recorded her 1,000 career set assist in the loss for the Cardinals.

GM stats: Hallie Hendrickson 27 assists; Lauren Queensland 11 kills, 18 digs; Rylee Schaufler 9 assists, 3 aces; Haylie Paul 4 blocks, 5 aces; Kendall Jack 9 kills; Lexy Foster 12 kills.

LO stats: Keira Lewison 1 kill, 12 digs; Jenna Olson 1 kill, 48 assists, 8 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Kaci McKenzie 10 kills, 5 digs, 5 blocks, 1 ace; Brooke Jasper 12 kills, 12 digs; Maria Almaraz-Nolt 3 kills, 13 digs; Benita Nolt 21 kills, 23 digs; Maddi Huntley 10 digs