Local artists go 1-2 in waterfowl stamp contest Published 2:45 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

A pair of local artists finished one-two in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources annual waterfowl stamp contest.

Albert Lea artist Mark Kness won the contest with an acrylic painting of a ring-neck duck, while Austin’s Jake Levisen earned second place with a ring-neck duck painting done in open acrylics, soft body acrylics and water-mixable oils.

Third place went to Stephen Hamrick of Lakeville with a painting of a ring-neck duck done in acrylic on illustration board.

The winners were selected out of 13 eligible submissions. The waterfowl stamp can be purchased in combination with a hunting license or as a collectible. Visit the Minnesota DNR website (mndnr.gov/stamps) for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.