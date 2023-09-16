Letter to the Editor: Music begets music

Published 7:56 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

By Daily Herald

Last October, my daughter and I had the delight of attending our first Austin Symphony Orchestra. We found ourselves in attendance because of the Civic Music Series in Albert Lea. Music begets music and the more exposure to different music is such a positive experience for kids and ourselves. I grew up going to a Civic Music series and now I enjoy expanding my kids’ (ages 4-10) world with attending Albert Lea’s Civic Music series. I would love to see more families this coming year! You can get your tickets at Austin’s Coffee  House on Main.

Molly Grimmius

Albert Lea, MN

