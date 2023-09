Knights take down Awesome Blossoms in BP Published 9:08 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team was swept by Kenyon-Wanamingo (8-0 overall) in BP Thursday.

Addison Doocy had six kills for the Awesome Blossoms (2-10 overall).

BP stats: Elizabeth Miner, 2 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Addison Doocy 6 kills, 1 dig, 5 blocks; Macy Lembke, 16 assists, 8 digs; Annaka Forsberg, 3 kills, 3 blocks; Brianna Deplitch, 1 dig, 1 block; Sam Hefling, 5 digs; Layla Lembke, 10 digs; Claire Schwarz, 2 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Ella Smith, 4 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs; Madelyn Harvey, 4 digs