Kids soak the flagman at Chateau Speedway Friday Night Published 7:43 am Monday, September 4, 2023

By Matthew Grage

Chateau Speedway celebrated one of its newer traditions on “Soak the Flagman ” Night where the kids are all given water balloons and get to take their best shot at hitting the flagman. Flagman Ross Spitzer has been a good sport and a willing participant the last few seasons as he once again stood tall in the flag stand facing the grandstand and let the kids pelt him with the water balloons at intermission. While he was facing The Track during the night he and everyone else witnessed some hot racing action.

It was a rough feature for the Double M Transport USRA B Mods as excessive cautions caused laps to be cut from their feature. Michael Johnson of Rose Creek worked his way out of row five at the halfway mark to the lead and score his first feature win of the year. Michael Meyer of New Richland came home in second ahead of Mark Noble of Blooming Prairie. Noble had one of the class’s three heat wins with the other two going to Matt Tighe of Austin and Lilli Repps of Utica.

Email newsletter signup

Racing action continues next Friday night with the first Green Flag at 7:15 p.m.

Double M Transport USA B Modifieds

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Michael Johnson; 2. Michael Meyer; 3. Mark Noble; 4. Kevin Johnson; 5. Lilli Reps

Manke’s Outdoor Equipment Hornets

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. Daniel Knish; 2. Bo Noble; 3. Mike Chadderdon; 4. Brian Schott; 5. Kyle Manderfeld

Skjeveland Enterprises USRA Stock Cars

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Travis Shipman; 2. Blake Adams; 3. Jason Newkirk; 4. Chris Adams; 5. Stacy Krohnberg

French’s Repair USRA A Modifieds

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Steve Wetzstein; 2. Kylie Kath; 3. Matt Madsen; 4. Brian Albrecht; 5. Jacob Stark

Hanson Tire Wissota Midwest Modifieds

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Christopher Deno; 2. Ryan Goergen; 3. Jayme Hiller; 4. Tommy Myer; 5. Jeremy Misgen

Power 96 USRA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Michael Wick; 2. Brady Krohnberg; 3. Andy Krohnberg; 4. Jack Paulson; 5. Raey Hastings