Kenneth LaVerne Trom, 88

Kenneth LaVerne Trom, age 88, of rural Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. Kenneth was born on the family farm in Westfield Township, Minnesota, to Elmer and Marie (Wilson) Trom on November 10, 1934. He graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1952. Kenneth served his country for two years in the United States Army and graduated from Mankato State University. On June 16, 1962, he married Gloria Eaker at the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie and was blessed with a daughter, Kerri. Kenneth worked as a banker for over 40 years at various Austin and Blooming Prairie area banks. Kenneth and Gloria also owned and operated Trom’s Nursery for over 30 years. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie, served on the Mower County Fair Board for 27 years, and was named Mower County Fair Person of the Year in 2011. Kenneth received the Ground Breaker award for the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. He was also a member of the Izaak Walton League, American Legion, and V.F.W.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria of rural Austin, Minnesota; daughter, Kerri of Rochester, Minnesota; sister, Darlene Schmidt of Owatonna, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Mary Trom; and canine friend, Lacey Mae. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Marie Trom; sisters, Bernice (Art) Thompson and Verna (Pat) Mattson; brothers, Ralph (Joyce) Trom, Richard (June) Trom, Charles (Nola) Trom, Eugene Trom, Lowell (Evelyn) Trom, and Lloyd “Bud” (Tonia) Trom; and brother-in-law, Darrell Schmidt.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023, at the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. The visitation will take place from 9:30-11:00 a.m. prior to the service on Monday. Interment will be in First Lutheran Cemetery, Blooming Prairie. Memorials are preferred to the First Lutheran Church, Blossoming Community Foundation, or Westfield Lutheran Church. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.