Kenneth L. Dippell, 93

Kenneth Louis Dippell, 93 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

He was born on August 19, 1930 in St. Ansgar, Iowa to Louis and Emma (Lastine) Dippell. Kenneth graduated with the Class of 1950 from St. Ansgar High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in Korea. On September 27, 1959 he was united in marriage to Ione Nolte at First United Methodist Church in Austin.

Kenneth had a long career with the Golden Dairy in Austin and then American Milk Producers in Rochester. After his retirement in August of 1992, Kenneth helped with the Electric Eel for many years. He was a longtime member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, the Eagles and the VFW. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, helping others and he especially treasured the time he was able to spend with his grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Emma, wife Ione, sister Shirley Hanson, and nephew Marshall Hanson.

Kenneth is survived by Daughter: Lori (Troy) Titus of Owatonna, Minnesota; Grandsons: Tyler Titus of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Colin (Kelsey) Titus of Owatonna, Minnesota; Nephew: Randy (Patty) Hanson, Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 12th at 2:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Reverend Michael Olmsted officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery with military honors provided by Austin Post #91, American Legion and Olaf B. Damm Post #1216 VFW. Visitation will be held at the church Tuesday afternoon for one hour prior to the service.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.