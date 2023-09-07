Kathleen Stanton

Kathleen Mary Stanton was born September 10, 1924, in Austin, MN to Emmett and Winifred (Enright) Murphy and entered eternal life on September 2, 2023. She lived on a farm near Lyle until she was nine when her family moved to Austin. She attended Columbus Grade School and graduated from St. Augustine High School in 1942. Before her marriage, she worked at Austin State Bank and the Mower County Treasurer’s Office.

On February 13, 1954, she married Marion Stanton of Hayfield at St. Augustine church in Austin. After their marriage, they lived on a farm near Hayfield and raised a family of seven children. In 2015 they moved to an apartment in Austin. Throughout her life, Kathleen was active at Sacred Heart Church in Hayfield. She did missionary works and took care of the altar. Kathleen received the Bishop’s Medal for her dedicated service at the church. She also enjoyed knitting (making countless pairs of mittens), solving crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles, praying the rosary, caring for grandchildren, and staying connected with family and friends. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and was a treasured family historian.

Kathleen is survived by her children and their families: Ann (Paul) Hoehn, Milaca, MN, Jean (Terry) Frahm, St. Paul, MN, Mary (Stephen) Hessel, Milwaukee, WI, David (Kelly) Stanton, Naples, FL, Ruth Stanton, Austin, MN, and Thomas Stanton, Jackson, WY, and daughter-in-law, Debra Stanton, Rochester, MN, 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion, in 2020, their son, James, in 2017, an infant son in 1956, and her brother, Leo Murphy, in 2013.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 8, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (rosary at 6:45 p.m.) at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 2nd Street NW, Hayfield, and one hour before the funeral Mass at the church on Saturday. The funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 2nd Street NE, Hayfield. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Hayfield, MN. Kathleen requested memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Dodge County Foodbank, or TV Mass. Blessed be her memory.

Here are the addresses for the memorials for Kathleen.

TV Mass

55 West Sanborn St.

PO Box 588

Winona, MN. 55987

SEMCAC Dodge County Food Shelf

105 S. Mantorville Ave

Kasson, MN 55944

Sacred Heart Church

150 2nd Ave NE

Hayfield, MN 55940