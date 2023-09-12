Karen M. Sheely, 81

Karen Marie Sheely, age 81 of Austin Minnesota passed away peacefully on the 24th of August at her home after a long battle with cancer.

She was born June of 1942 in Austin Minnesota to Marland (Bud) and Jacqueline (Jackie) Sukow, she was the oldest of four sisters.

Karen attended Burr Oak country school until the 8th grade, the family then moved to a farm near Rose Creek where she attended high school, graduating in 1960.

Email newsletter signup

She married the love of her life, Larry Sheely in 1961. They were married in the wedding chapel of the United Methodist Church of Austin and enjoyed 62 years of marriage. Born to this marriage were two sons, Dean Sheely of Austin and Shawn Sheely of Minneapolis.

The first four years of their marriage they dairy farmed near Austin while Karen enjoyed working at the Austin Credit Bureau. They then moved to Excelsior and soon after New Hope, where she worked for 7 years at Control Data.

In 1974 they moved to Maple Plain, Minnesota where they began to fulfill their dream of owning their own business. they Midwest Garden Art – manufacturing concrete and plaster statuary. They would continue this business, moving to Brainerd Minnesota in the late 80’s, where they opened the Loon’s Nest – a Northern Minnesota indoor and outdoor decor and gift shop.

They moved back to the Austin area in the late 90’s to be closer to their two grandchildren, once again creating and selling lawn statuary at their home on highway 56 south of Brownsdale. They spent the next 20 years there building their business and spending time with family and friends.

Karen loved to dance, go to concerts, and to attend events with family such as car races and go-kart races with her oldest son and grandchildren, and BMX and motorcycle races with her youngest son. Her other hobbies included painting statues, decorating, country music, reading, the Vikings and loved her pets. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends for picnics, reunions, holidays, pool parties for the kids, and birthdays.

Karen is survived by her husband of 62 years Larry Sheely, sons Dean Sheely (Barb) and Shawn Sheely, sisters Carol (Mark) Thoma , Diane (Mike) McCabe, grandchildren Ashley (Don) Sidle, Josh (Michelle) Sheely and the sunshine of her life – great grandchildren Layla and Lane.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Marene Hanson.

The memorial service for Karen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brownsdale. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.