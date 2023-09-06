Juliann M. Seys, 92

Juliann Monica Seys, age 92, died Monday, September 4, 2023, at St. Mark’s Memory Care, Austin. Juliann was born April 30, 1931, in Iosco Township, Waseca, MN, to Hector and Mary Ellen (Goebel) Seys. The family moved to Austin in 1942, and Juliann graduated from St. Augustine High School in 1949 (Pacelli High School.) After graduation, Juliann went to work at Hormel in 1950. She worked in many areas of the plant; she began her career as an Extra Gang and from there she worked in various departments. Her last area of the plant was Meat Products Packaging Department. Juliann retired in 1992, after 42 years. Juliann passed her time by reading, gardening, traveling, and enjoying her many four-legged friends she had over the years.

Survivors include her special friend, Garnett Butler of Austin, MN; two sisters, Lucille (Cliff) Paulick of Milwaukee, WI, and Kate Hansen of Waterville, MN; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Maggie (Norb) Bergstrom and infant sister, Pearl Seys; brother, Ed (Judy) Seys; and brother-in-law, Ray Hansen.

We would like to thank St. Mark’s Memory Care staff on taking wonderful care of Juliann and all the Hospice staff that would come weekly to care of Juliann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. The visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to a charity of your choice or the Alzheimer’s Association. Services are prearranged and performed by Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.