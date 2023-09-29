Judy A. Seljeseth, 77

Judy Ann Seljeseth, age 77, of Owatonna, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. She was born December 13, 1945, in Austin, Minnesota, to Alonzo and Phyllis (Barber) Jester. Judy attended Rose Creek High School and while she was there, she proudly earned the Top Intermediate Woman Bow and Arrow award. Following graduation, she went on to become a nurse. On September 21, 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, Larry Seljeseth, Sr., in Sisseton, South Dakota. For 19 years, the couple ran a funnel cake concession trailer. In 2018, Judy moved to Owatonna where she drove school bus for several years. Some of her favorite past times were traveling with family and camping, four-wheeling, and snowmobiling with her children and grandchildren. Judy also loved going dancing with Larry Sr. In her later years she enjoyed time spent with her great-grandchildren. Judy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughters, Sarainia Seljeseth of Owatonna, MN and Tisha (Chad) Heinle of Montgomery, MN; son, Larry (Vicky) Seljeseth, Jr. of Owatonna, MN; son-in-law, Russell Tomfohrde of Mazeppa, MN; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Phyllis Jester; husband, Larry Seljeseth, Sr; daughter, Mindy Tomfohrde; sisters, Jeannette and Pearl; and father-in-law, Sverre Seljeseth.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 2, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.