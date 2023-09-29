John V. Cerny

John Virgil Cerny passed away on July 26, 2023, in Reno, Nevada. John was born in Austin, Minnesota, on August 10, 1942, to John and Elaine (Pack) Cerny. In 1959, he finished his Junior year at Austin High School and later followed his parents to Santa Clara, California. As Class of 1960, John graduated from Fremont High School, in Sunnyvale, California. In August 1959, he married Jayne (Exelby) Maston. John and Jayne moved to San Jose after marriage. They had three children (Doris, Diana, and John) and divorced in 1971.

It was often stated that John had more “steps” in the family than he did in the house as a result of his stepchildren from marriages to…

• Ialene (Brewer) 1972-1980: her children Steve, Lisa, Elaine, and Susie

Email newsletter signup

• Terri (Yapp) Thurman 1981-1983: her children Robert and John

• Pam (Hall) 1991-1994: her children Philip and Todd

• Donna (Wilkins) Married in 1995-Present: her children Travis and Karry With a lengthy career at Lockheed Missiles & Space, John thrived on education as he pursued…

Associate in Electronics Degree from West Valley College,

Business Management Degree from San Jose State University,

Juris Doctor of Law Degree from Western State University, and

a passion for his business, “Cerny’s Tax Services”.

While living in Reno, John’s daily routine was making his Casino “routes” to acquire all the promotional freebies and maximizing his “free plays”!

John was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan with a closet filled full of purple. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles with his family. He frequently participated in bowling and golf leagues, and joined various softball teams. John was active with family and friends playing football, basketball, tennis, and racquetball. John even coached a few sports. He was competitive in cards (Cribbage, Tripoley, etc.). With his many travels, he never met a stranger and quite often John was heard telling his jokes.

John was preceded in death by his parents (John & Elaine), his brothers Robert (Bob), and Steve, his sister Barbara and wives Jayne and Ialene.

He is survived by his brothers Larry (Jane) Cerny, Randy (Liz) Cerny and Daryl (Sherri) Cerny; his wife Donna and children Doris (Gerald) Snoozy, Diana (Rick) Webb, John Cerny (Cristina), Travis (Fara) Wilkins, and Karry (Lanakila) Banner; grandchildren JoLynda (Ireneo) Padilla, and John M. Cerny, Jayson (Meagan) Wilkins, Nicole Hartman (Chris Frost), Daniel Wilkins, Tristen (Cassie) Knight, Torilyn Banner, Tyler Wilkins, Kayleigh Banner, and Kendra Banner; great-grandchildren Hiraya Padilla and Maluhias Thomas, Maheas Thomas, and Mel Thomas; Aunt Joyce (Pack) Lee and nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in Reno, Nevada.