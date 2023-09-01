Jim Tweet, 84, of Albert Lea passed away peacefully on August 30, 2023 at St Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN with his loving family by his side.

Jim was born on December 20. 1938 in Sioux Falls, SD, to Ernest and Ruby (Graff) Tweet. He attended and graduated in 1956 from Chester High School. He began college but before finishing, he married his high school sweetheart, Sylvia Zwingelberg at St Peter’s Lutheran Church in Wentworth, SD on December 30, 1959. Sylvia’s first teaching job took them to Wolsey, SD and Jim began working as a surveyor for a local engineering firm. Soon after Jim returned to college and graduated from South Dakota State University in December of 1965 with a degree in civil engineering which took them to Austin, Mn where he worked for Hormel Foods and later for Walker Process. Here they raised their 3 boys. In 1988, Jim & Sylvia moved to Owasso, OK where Jim worked for the City of Tulsa until his retirement. For health reasons, in 2020, they moved to Albert Lea to be closer to their family.

Jim was a quiet and humble man who loved and supported his family and always willing to lend a helping hand. As a young family they enjoyed going camping and taking their sons fishing; even though Jim spent most of his time baiting hooks rather than fishing himself. As his sons grew older, he then taught them the skills of taking care of their vehicles. As a grandfather, he cherished the time he spent visiting with his grandchildren. Jim had a love of gardening and especially a passion for the art of bonsai, creating and caring for many trees in their home. With a strong faith, Jim stayed active in church; serving the Lord as an usher, an elder and member of the school board. He most recently was a member at Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sylvia; sons, Jim (Sue), Rod (Cheryl), and Doyle (Hal); grandchildren, Mandi, Amy, Nikke (Nik) Bowerman, Logan and Emily; great grandchild, Kinsley; sister-in-law, Sandra (Joe) Yount; nephews, Bob, Rick, and Brian; and nieces, Pam and Debbie.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Michael.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St Peter’s Lutheran Church in Wentworth, SD; Pastor Matt Lehman will officiate. Jim’s family will greet guests at a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Wentworth, SD.