Janice M. Fleiner, 95

Janice Mary (Gee) Fleiner, 95, of Austin, MN passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Care Center on September 20th, 2023.

Janice was born August 9th, 1928, in Denmark, Wisconsin to Dr. Gerald Gee and Ellen (Schuster) Gee. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Wisconsin in 1946. She was active in her university sorority, Alpha Gamma Delta, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree.

In 1950, Janice met her husband, Al Fleiner of Waunakee, Wisconsin, and they married in 1952. They moved to Austin, MN where she accepted a position working in the Hormel Chemistry Lab. Together, they raised 4 beautiful children and built a fulfilling life, friendships, and community in Austin, MN.

Janice found joy in giving back to her community and was a member of the Sacred Heart Auxiliary, volunteered at St Olaf Hospital, and was active in St. Edward Church. She was quick to finish a crossword puzzle each morning, enjoyed cooking and baking for friends and family, and loved playing cards at the country club and in several bridge clubs. Jan and Al loved to golf, dance Polka together, and travel south to warmer weather in retirement.

Janice is survived by her children, Susan (Jerry) Locantro of Georgia, Peggy Fleiner of South Carolina, Amy (Bill) Cutter of Prior Lake, MN, and William (Wendy) Fleiner of Austin, MN; 8 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Ellen Gee; brother, James (Betty) Gee; and husband, Al Fleiner.

Family and friends will hold a private memorial service. Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.